Djordje Petrovic News: Strong effort in win
Petrovic made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Arsenal.
Petrovic had little chance of saving the spot kick for Arsenal's lone goal, but the goalkeeper was excellent for the rest of the match in a huge 2-1 win. He faces another tough matchup next with Newcastle, a mid-table side that has still put in 44 goals in 31 EPL games.
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