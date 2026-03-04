Djordje Petrovic News: Two saves in 0-0 draw
Petrovic registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus Brentford.
Petrovic kept his eighth clean sheet of the season as he made two saves to help his team to a 0-0 draw. He has made at least two saves in his last 13 games, making three or more saves in 10 of these games. Five of his eight clean sheets this season have been at home.
