Djordje Petrovic headshot

Djordje Petrovic News: Two saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Petrovic recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Burnley.

Petrovic turned aside each of the two Burnley shots on goal Saturday to help Bournemouth earn a share of the points in a scoreless road draw. The experienced Premier League keeper has recorded three clean sheets in his last four starting appearances, giving him nine on the campaign and tying him for the fifth most in Englands top-flight. Petrovic will look to continue his strong run of form Friday when Bournemouth hosts Manchester United.

Djordje Petrovic
AFC Bournemouth
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