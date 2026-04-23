Djordje Petrovic headshot

Djordje Petrovic News: Two saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Petrovic recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Leeds United.

Petrovic stopped two of the three shots he faced, and also failed to stop a James Hill own goal during Wednesday's draw. It's a disappointing result in a match that Bournemouth controlled from start-to-finish. Petrovic gets a second chance at Leeds United on Saturday when the two sides face off again, this time in Bournemouth.

Djordje Petrovic
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djordje Petrovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djordje Petrovic See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
28 days ago