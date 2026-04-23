Djordje Petrovic News: Two saves in draw

Petrovic recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Leeds United.

Petrovic stopped two of the three shots he faced, and also failed to stop a James Hill own goal during Wednesday's draw. It's a disappointing result in a match that Bournemouth controlled from start-to-finish. Petrovic gets a second chance at Leeds United on Saturday when the two sides face off again, this time in Bournemouth.