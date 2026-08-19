Dmytro Bogdanov News: Loaned to Energie Cottbus

Bogdanov has joined Energie Cottbus on loan from Union Berlin, according to the club.

Bogdanov joined Union Berlin last summer on a deal through 2029 and has made two brief senior Bundesliga appearances, along with 13 caps and three goals across various German youth national teams. Bogdanov is expected to get regular playing time and further development at Cottbus, a move coach Claus-Dieter Wollitz said became necessary in part due to Erik Engelhardt's injury in the attack. His physical profile and finishing ability in the youth ranks have been highlighted as reasons for the club's interest.