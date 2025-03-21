Do-Young Yoon News: Signs with Brighton

Yoon has signed a contract with Brighton until 2030, the club announced. "Yun is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in Asia, and we're very pleased he's chosen to become a Brighton & Hove Albion player. We will be watching closely as he continues his development in the South Korean league through until the summer and then look to find a suitable loan for him next season," technical director David Weir said.

