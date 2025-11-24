Lukebakio suffered an injury over the international break and is now set for a decent spell on the sidelines, missing at least three months after an ankle operation. This is unfortunate, as he will be out until at least the end of February, meaning the loss of a regular starter for a decent spell. This will leave him out of the rest of the league stage of UCL play, now hoping his team can advance without him, with Fredrik Aursnes likely to move to the attack while Amar Dedic joins the starting XI due to Lukebakio's absence.