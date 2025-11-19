Lukebakio has been dealing with injuries since the end of last season and suffered a new one in Tuesday's large victory against Liechtenstein while on international duty with Belgium. The forward will be assessed once he returns to Lisbon and will hope the issue is not serious so he can be available for the clash against Ajax in the Champions League next Tuesday. He has been an undisputed starter in the frontline for Benfica, and a potential absence would force a change in the starting XI with Joao Rego emerging as a possible replacement.