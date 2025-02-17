Dodi Lukebakio News: Bags two goal contributions

Lukebakio scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win against Valladolid.

Lukebakio had a goal-contribution double Sunday, first earning an assist before bagging a late goal. This gave the winger his 10th goal and first assist of the season, with his last goal contribution coming four games ago. He continues to see regular time, starting in 23 of his 24 appearances this season.