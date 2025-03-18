Dodi Lukebakio News: Bright display in attack

Lukebakio had two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Athletic.

Lukebakio was one of Sevilla's only players with any sort of offensive spark in their loss to Athletic Club. In 90 minutes played, he created the most chances in the match with four, completed three of his four long balls, made six passes into the final third, and completed his only dribble attempt. Lukebakio has put together a solid year in La Liga, compiling 11 goals and one assist in 27 starts. He will aim to have another bright showing against Real Betis after the international break.