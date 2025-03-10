Dodi Lukebakio News: Creates three chances Sunday

Lukebakio generated three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Lukebakio created three chances in Sunday's win, his fifth match this season with three or more. He failed to attempt a single shot for the first time this campaign though. He added three crosses and three corners before he was subbed off in the 92nd minute for Stanis Idumbo Muzambo.