Dodi Lukebakio News: Creates three chances Sunday
Lukebakio generated three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.
Lukebakio created three chances in Sunday's win, his fifth match this season with three or more. He failed to attempt a single shot for the first time this campaign though. He added three crosses and three corners before he was subbed off in the 92nd minute for Stanis Idumbo Muzambo.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now