Dodi Lukebakio headshot

Dodi Lukebakio News: Creates three chances Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Lukebakio generated three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Lukebakio created three chances in Sunday's win, his fifth match this season with three or more. He failed to attempt a single shot for the first time this campaign though. He added three crosses and three corners before he was subbed off in the 92nd minute for Stanis Idumbo Muzambo.

Dodi Lukebakio
Sevilla
More Stats & News
