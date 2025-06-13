Dodi Lukebakio News: Enjoys outstanding campaign

Lukebakio notched 11 goals and two assists across 38 appearances (36 starts) in LaLiga.

Lukebakio finally translated his game to LaLiga in his second season with Sevilla, and he recorded double-digit goals for the first time since he bagged 11 goals with Hertha Berlin in the 2022/23 campaign. Lukebakio is expected to receive offers to leave Sevilla in the summer, but if he stays, he should be a key player on the team.