Dodi Lukebakio News: Fires six shots

Lukebakio generated six shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Valencia.

Lukebakio tied his season high with six shots in the match and this marked the 10th time this season that he landed at least two shots on target. Additionally, this marked his sixth straight game accounting for at least one chance created, and he is up to a total of 14 chances created over that span.