Dodi Lukebakio News: Nets equalizer

Lukebakio scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Lukebakio scored a crucial goal for Sevilla Saturday, with his 81st-minute equalizer earning the club a point. This was his 11th goal of the season in 26 appearances, brining him to three goal contributions in his past three outings. Heals registered four or more crosses for the eighth straight match.