Dodi Lukebakio News: Seven crosses in loss

Lukebakio generated one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-1 loss against Barcelona.

Despite his side being blown out Sunday, Lukebakio still had a solid performance. He recorded seven crosses for the third time this season, however he failed to record an accurate cross. He also put one shot on target, created one chance and won two tackles as he played the full 90 minutes for the 13th time this season.