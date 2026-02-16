Dodi Lukebakio News: Unused off bench

Lukebakio (ankle) was unused off the bench in Friday's 2-1 win over Santa Clara, according to manager Jose Mourinho, per Mais Futebol. "[Dodi] is going to the game."

Lukebakio returned to the team sheet Friday but did not play, appearing to still be limited for the game. However, this was likely in a buildup to Tuesday's contest against Real Madrid, ensuring he is fit to face the Spanish giants. He has started in all three of his UCL appearances this campaign and will look to return to that role, still in search of his first goal contribution.