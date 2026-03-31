Dodo Injury: Picks up thigh problem

Dodo pulled the flexor muscle in his right thigh, but the tests ruled out a strain, Fiorentina announced.

Dodo suffered a minor injury in training and will have a handful of days to recover from Saturday's away game against Verona. If he and his deputy, Niccolo Fortini (back) weren't fit enough for the next round, Pietro Comuzzo, Daniele Rugani or Eddy Kouadio would handle the right-back role.