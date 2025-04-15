Dodo News: Active display in draw

Dodo had one shot on goal, created one chance, sent in eight inaccurate crosses and suffered three fouls during Sunday's scoreless draw against Parma.

Dodo had his usual involvement on offensive actions but this time he lacked the precision needed to generate danger with his crosses. One of Serie A best right-backs since joining Fiorentina, Dodo took his game to another level this year, with career highs in almost every significant fantasy category.