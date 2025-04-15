Fantasy Soccer
Dodo headshot

Dodo News: Active display in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Dodo had one shot on goal, created one chance, sent in eight inaccurate crosses and suffered three fouls during Sunday's scoreless draw against Parma.

Dodo had his usual involvement on offensive actions but this time he lacked the precision needed to generate danger with his crosses. One of Serie A best right-backs since joining Fiorentina, Dodo took his game to another level this year, with career highs in almost every significant fantasy category.

Dodo
Fiorentina
