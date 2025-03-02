Fantasy Soccer
Dodo News: Assists winner on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Dodo delivered an assist, had one off-target shot, created two chances and sent in six crosses (two accurate) during Friday's 1-0 win over Lecce.

Dodo bounced back from a pair of quiet outings and needed just nine minutes to make an impact here as he assisted Robin Gosens' game-winner with a perfect cross from the right flank. This was the third assist of the season for the full-back, with all of them coming over the last seven appearances.

