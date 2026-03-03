Dodo News: Clears suspension

Dodo completed a one-game ban in Monday's 3-0 defeat versus Parma.

Dodo will be back available for Sunday's fixture versus Parma and most likely replace Daniele Rugani in the XI, as Fiorentina went with a different tactic without him, but it didn't work out. He has registered at least one clearance in 14 straight appearances, piling up 23, assisting twice and posting 28 key passes and 65 crosses (14 accurate) over that span.