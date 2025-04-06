Dodo News: Picks up helper in Milan clash

Dodo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against AC Milan.

Dodo was a big presence in the final third and one of the main creative hubs for his side and provided an assist in the early going by picking out Moise Kean in the box. He bagged a potential game-winner later, but he was slightly offside. He's up to four assists in the season, with two coming in the last five rounds, where he has added three shots (zero on target), six key passes, 20 crosses (seven accurate) and 20 crosses (seven accurate).