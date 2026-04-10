Dodo News: Returns in Conference League

Dodo (thigh) got the start in Thursday's UEFA Conference League game versus Crystal Palace.

Dodo quickly shook off a muscular ailment that sidelined him over the weekend and resumed starting over Pietro Comuzzo at right-back. He has sent in at least three crosses in his last four appearances, amassing 20 deliveries (four accurate), scoring once and posting three chances created, three interceptions and seven clearances during that stretch, with one clean sheet.