Dodo News: Scores Monday
Dodo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Monday's 4-1 win against Cremonese.
Dodo took a single shot and found the back of the net during Monday's clash. It was a goal-fest from start to finish and Dodo got in on the fun. He isn't always a consistent offensive threat but in dominant matches he can be dangerous. Dodo is likely to revert to form when Fiorentina take on top opposition.
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