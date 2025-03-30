Dodo News: Sends in three crosses versus Atalanta
Dodo drew three fouls and recorded three crosses (zero accurate), one interception and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Atalanta.
Dodo motored up and down the flank at will but didn't have great touch in his deliveries, while still leading his team in such a category. He has dished out an assist and totaled three key passes, 17 crosses (four accurate), three tackles (one won) and four interceptions in the last four contests.
