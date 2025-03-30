Fantasy Soccer
Dodo News: Sends in three crosses versus Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Dodo drew three fouls and recorded three crosses (zero accurate), one interception and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Atalanta.

Dodo motored up and down the flank at will but didn't have great touch in his deliveries, while still leading his team in such a category. He has dished out an assist and totaled three key passes, 17 crosses (four accurate), three tackles (one won) and four interceptions in the last four contests.

