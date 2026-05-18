Dodo News: Sends in three crosses versus Juventus

Dodo had three crosses (zero accurate), two clearances and two chances created and won one tackle in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Juventus.

Dodo provided a decent punch off the wing despite the match-up and did his part in the back. He has notched three or more crosses in four straight contests, totaling 21 (four accurate) and adding seven key passes, four shots (one on target) and five tackles (two won), with three clean sheets over that span. Moreover, this marked his third game in a row with multiple clearances, for a total of eight.