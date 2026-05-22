Dodo News: Serviceable display against Atalanta

Dodo recorded two crosses (one accurate), two interceptions and three clearances and created one scoring chance in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Dodo continued his decent run on both ends, although he wasn't too effective offensively, and his club gave up one goal. He was consistent down the stretch, registering multiple clearances in his last four appearances, amassing 11, and at least two crosses in his final five, totaling 23 (five accurate). He wasn't as good a playmaker this year after dishing out five assists in 2024/2025, concluding with two helpers, eight clean sheets, 152 crosses (35 accurate) and 59 clearances in 36 matches.