Dodo News: Sets up teammate in Cagliari game

Dodo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Cagliari.

Dodo turned in another good display on the wing and found Lucas Beltran with a soft cross on the game-winning goal early in the second half. It's his fifth in the season, all coming since late January. He has had at least one key pass in the past four games and at least three crosses in the last seven, piling up 33 (eight accurate) and adding five shots (one on target), five tackles (three won) and nine chances created.