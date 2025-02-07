Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dodo headshot

Dodo News: Sets up teammate in Inteer game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Dodo assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-0 win against Inter Milan.

Dodo didn't have great volume but linked up with Moise Kean with a precise delivery from the right wing on the second goal for his side. It's his second helper in the last three matches. He has logged five shots (two on target), six key passes, 16 crosses (four accurate) and 13 tackles (eight won) in the last five rounds.

Dodo
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now