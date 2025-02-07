Dodo News: Sets up teammate in Inteer game

Dodo assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-0 win against Inter Milan.

Dodo didn't have great volume but linked up with Moise Kean with a precise delivery from the right wing on the second goal for his side. It's his second helper in the last three matches. He has logged five shots (two on target), six key passes, 16 crosses (four accurate) and 13 tackles (eight won) in the last five rounds.