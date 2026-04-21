Dodo News: Solid defensively in Lecce tilt

Dodo created one scoring chance and registered two tackles (one won), five clearances and three interceptions in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Lecce.

Dodo was forced to stay in the back in this one and registered a new season high in clearances. This marked the first time in six outings that he didn't launch multiple crosses. He has created at least one chance in three consecutive displays, amassing four key passes and notching four tackles (three won, eight clearances and two shots (one on target) during that stretch. In addition, he has logged one or more interceptions in five straight performances, totaling seven.