Dodo News: Will sit out Udinese match

Dodo recorded one shot (zero on goal), one clearance and five crosses (zero accurate) and was cautioned for the fifth time in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Pisa.

Dodo had a run-of-the-mill display, as he was fairly energetic but didn't connect with a teammate in any of his deliveries. He'll be unavailable for next Monday's game versus Udinese due to yellow-card accumulation. Niccolo Fortini or Robin Gosens will replace him in the lineup.