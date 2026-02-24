Dodo headshot

Dodo News: Will sit out Udinese match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Dodo recorded one shot (zero on goal), one clearance and five crosses (zero accurate) and was cautioned for the fifth time in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Pisa.

Dodo had a run-of-the-mill display, as he was fairly energetic but didn't connect with a teammate in any of his deliveries. He'll be unavailable for next Monday's game versus Udinese due to yellow-card accumulation. Niccolo Fortini or Robin Gosens will replace him in the lineup.

Dodo
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now