Dodo News: Workmanlike in Lazio meeting

Dodo won two of two tackles and registered one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-0 win over Lazio.

Dodo provided a solid contribution on both ends and came away with a well-rounded stat line. He has sent in multiple crosses in his last five appearances, racking up 22 deliveries (six accurate), adding three shots (zero on target), four key passes and seven clerances, with two clean sheets, during that stretch. Moreover, this marked his fourth game win in a row with one interception.