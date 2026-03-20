Domagoj Bradaric Injury: Absent versus Atalanta
Bradaric (undiclosed) "doesn't have a serious injury and will likely be back after the break," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.
Bradaric will skip the second contest in a row Sunday but could recover in the next two weeks. Martin Frese and Pol Lirola will be the options on the left wing sans him.
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