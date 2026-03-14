Domagoj Bradaric Injury: Ruled out for Genoa meeting
Bradaric won't play Sunday due to a late muscular problem, Verona announced.
Bradaric will take tests in the next few days after getting hurt in the final practice session of the week. Nicolas Valentini, Pol Lirola or Rafik Belghali will take his place in XI, with Martin Frese's role adjusting accordingly.
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