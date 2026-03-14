Domagoj Bradaric headshot

Domagoj Bradaric Injury: Ruled out for Genoa meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Bradaric won't play Sunday due to a late muscular problem, Verona announced.

Bradaric will take tests in the next few days after getting hurt in the final practice session of the week. Nicolas Valentini, Pol Lirola or Rafik Belghali will take his place in XI, with Martin Frese's role adjusting accordingly.

Domagoj Bradaric
Verona
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