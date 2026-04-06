Domagoj Bradaric headshot

Domagoj Bradaric News: Creates one chance versus Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 2:39am

Bradaric (undisclosed) had five crosses (one accurate), one corner and one key pass in 15 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Bradaric had a quality cameo after shaking off an injury that cost him two matches. He'll likely replace Daniel Oyegoke in the initial lineup in the next round. He has sent in at least one cross in 16 straight appearances, amassing 59 (15 accurate). He has tallied seven key passes, five corners and five tackles (four won) in his last five outings (four starts).

Domagoj Bradaric
Verona
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