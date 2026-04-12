Domagoj Bradaric News: Productive in bench appearance

Bradaric had three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Torino.

Barbaric subbed onto the pitch in the 68th minute and still had a very productive match. He recorded eight crosses, took three shots and created two chances as he searched for the equalizer but ultimately came up short. It seems like he's back fully healthy after a brief undisclosed injury, so there's a good chance he'll be back in the starting XI Sunday versus AC Milan.