Domagoj Bradaric News: Registers first assist of season

Bradaric assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Bradaric delivered the assist for Hellas Verona's shock opener in Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium, surging forward from left wing-back and delivering a powerful cross into the area in the first half that Kieron Bowie deflected into the net to stun Juventus despite their dominance in possession. The Croatian wing-back added one key pass and three crosses, standing out as one of Verona's most active attacking outlets before his side dropped into a deeper defensive block. Bradaric has now registered one assist across 27 Serie A appearances this season.