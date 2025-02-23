Fantasy Soccer
Domagoj Bradaric headshot

Domagoj Bradaric News: Serves disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Bradaric completed a one-game ban in Sunday's 1-0 win over Fiorentina.

Bradaric will be eligible to play against Juventus next Monday but will have to compete also with Marco Davide Faraoni, on top of Darko Lazovic, as the teammate filled in well in this one. He has posted four chances created, 17 crosses (five accurate), 13 clerances and five tackles (three won) in his last five outings (all starts).

