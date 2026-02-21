Domagoj Bradaric News: Steps up in Sassuolo contest

Bradaric created four scoring chances and registered one shot (zero on goal), 13 crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Friday's 3-0 loss against Sassuolo.

Bradaric adapted to the right wing to replace Rafik Belghali (ankle) and Pol Lirola (undisclosed) and was the main source of offense for his side, leading it in two categories and posting new season highs in crosses and key passes, but with no end product. He has had at least one delivery in 13 appearances on the trot, accumulating 49 (11 accurate) and adding 14 key passes and 13 tackles (five won) over that span, with no goal contributions.