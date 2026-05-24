Domagoj Bradaric News: Struggles with service

Bradaric had six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Roma.

Bradaric is set to be at Verona through 2028, but he'll need to improve his accuracy to make good on his volume. He had just one assist with Verona in Serie A play this season but if he becomes more efficient, he could be a key piece in one of the best scoring teams in Serie B next season as Verona have been relegated.