Domagoj Bradaric News: Workmanlinke in Cagliari bout

Bradaric recorded two crosses (zero accurate), one clearance and two tackles in Monday's 2-0 loss versus Cagliari.

Bradaric put up a small amount of stats in both phases and was pulled earlier than usual to make way for the more offensive-minded Darko Lazovic. He has recorded multiple crosses in each of the last six rounds, amassing 25 (five accurate) and registering four key passes, seven corners, eight tackles (seven won) and eight clerances.