Domenico Berardi headshot

Domenico Berardi Injury: Questionable for Torino clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Berardi "is dealing with a minor muscular injury, and we'll use all the time at our disposal to assess whether he'll recover for Friday," coach Fabio Grosso announced.

Berardi escaped without serious consequences but could still miss this one or be managed carefully to avoid more severe problems. Cristian Volpato would likely get the call on the right flank if he were unable to start.

Domenico Berardi
Sassuolo
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