Domenico Berardi Injury: Questionable for Torino clash
Berardi "is dealing with a minor muscular injury, and we'll use all the time at our disposal to assess whether he'll recover for Friday," coach Fabio Grosso announced.
Berardi escaped without serious consequences but could still miss this one or be managed carefully to avoid more severe problems. Cristian Volpato would likely get the call on the right flank if he were unable to start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now