Domenico Berardi Injury: Scores and limps off versus Milan

Berardi scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target) and one chance created in 59 minutes before leaving Sunday's 2-0 win over Milan due to injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Berardi opened the scoring almost immediately with a perfect low-driven cross-shot from the edge of the box in his return from a two-game suspension, but exited early in the second half, signaling some discomfort. He'll need to be assessed ahead of Friday's away game versus Torino. Cristian Volpato is generally his deputy.