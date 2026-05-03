Domenico Berardi Injury: Scores and limps off versus Milan
Berardi scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target) and one chance created in 59 minutes before leaving Sunday's 2-0 win over Milan due to injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Berardi opened the scoring almost immediately with a perfect low-driven cross-shot from the edge of the box in his return from a two-game suspension, but exited early in the second half, signaling some discomfort. He'll need to be assessed ahead of Friday's away game versus Torino. Cristian Volpato is generally his deputy.
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