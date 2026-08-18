Domenico Berardi Injury: Tending to ankle injury

Berardi missed Monday's Coppa Italia game and a pair of recent friendlies due to an ankle sprain, Sassuolo announced.

Berardi stepped away from the pre-season retreat for what was initially labeled as a minor problem, but he's not been able to play for a few weeks at this point, and his status for the opener is up in the air. Cristian Volpato will take his place on the right wing if needed.