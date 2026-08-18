Domenico Berardi Injury: Tending to ankle injury
Berardi missed Monday's Coppa Italia game and a pair of recent friendlies due to an ankle sprain, Sassuolo announced.
Berardi stepped away from the pre-season retreat for what was initially labeled as a minor problem, but he's not been able to play for a few weeks at this point, and his status for the opener is up in the air. Cristian Volpato will take his place on the right wing if needed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now