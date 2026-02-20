Domenico Berardi News: Bags brace in Verona tilt

Berardi missed a PK, scored two goals to go with three shots (three on target), three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Friday's 3-0 victory over Verona.

Berardi was denied from the spot but punched in the tap-in and sealed the deal later on with a successful one-on-one with the goalie after beating the offside as Verona were attacking en masse. He improved to seven goals in the season. He has notched one or more shots in four consecutive tilts, piling up 11 attempts (five on target) and adding seven key passes over that span. He has launched one or more crosses in every seasonal appearance, averaging 2.25 per game (0.6 accurate) and has logged at least one corner in nine showings in a row, amassing 15.