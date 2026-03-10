Domenico Berardi News: Middling display against Lazio

Berardi created one scoring chance and generated three crosses (one accurate), one tackle (zero won) and one corner in Monday's 2-1 loss against Lazio.

Berardi was contained by the opposing defenders for the most part and failed to take a shot for the second game on the trot. He has registered at least one key pass in four consecutive matches, racking up nine chances created and posting two goals, four attempts (three on target) and six corners over that span. He maintained his season-long streak of appearances with at least one cross and is averaging 2.27 per tilt (0.7 accurate).