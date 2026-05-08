Domenico Berardi News: On bench versus Torino

Berardi (muscular) is among the substitutes for Friday's clash against Torino.

Berardi's availability gives his side an attacking boost after he scored his eighth goal of the season in the previous match before suffering a minor issue. He'll serve as an alternative to Cristian Volpato on the right wing and could replace him in the initial lineup in subsequent fixtures. Additionally, Berardi may share set pieces with Armand Lauriente whenever he's on the field.