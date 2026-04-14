Domenico Berardi headshot

Domenico Berardi News: Out for two matches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Berardi has been suspended for two games for grabbing an opponent around his neck after the first half versus Genoa, the League announced.

Berardi will be unavailable against Como and Fiorentina in the next two rounds following a weird incident on the way to the locker room, barring a successful appeal. Cristian Volpato and Alieu Fadera will pick up the slack on the right wing.

Domenico Berardi
Sassuolo
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