Domenico Berardi News: Provides one assist

Berardi assisted once to go with three crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Juventus.

Berardi delivered a strong performance in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juventus, providing the assist for Andrea Pinamonti's equalizer early in the second half with a precise final ball, while adding two key passes, three crosses and two interceptions. The Italian continues to be a key offensive figure for his side, sharing set piece duties with Armand Lauriente, and has recorded seven goals and four assists in 20 Serie A appearances this season.