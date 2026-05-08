Domenico Berardi News: Sends in two crosses versus Torino

Berardi (undisclosed) had one corner, one interception and two crosses (zero accurate) in 27 minutes in Friday's 2-1 defeat against Torino.

Berardi was managed following a minor injury, operating as a sub behind Cristian Volpato. He snapped a three-match streak with multiple shots and a four-match one with one or more clearances due to his reduced playing time. He has scored and assisted once in his last five outings, adding four chances created, nine crosses (four accurate) and five corners.