Domenico Berardi News: Sent off versus Genoa

Berardi had three shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner and was red-carded at the end of the first half in Sundayìs game against Genoa.

Berardi had a lively first half but was denied multiple times by the opposing goalie. He had a kerfuffle with Mikael Egill Ellertsson on the way to the locker room, and both were expelled. He'll miss at least Friday's home game versus Como. Cristian Volpato or Alieu Fadera will replace him.